Santro vs e2o-plus Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro E2o-plus Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 4.67 Lakhs ₹ 7.34 Lakhs Range - 110 km/charge Mileage 20 to 30 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 10.08 kwh Engine Capacity 1086 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6hrs @ 220V Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Santro and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.