In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Bolero Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Santro
|Bolero neo
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 4.67 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 to 30 kmpl
|17.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1086 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3