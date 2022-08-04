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Hyundai Santro vs Mahindra Bolero

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Bolero Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Bolero
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 4.67 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Mileage20 to 30 kmpl16 kmpl
Engine Capacity1086 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders43

Filters
Santro
Hyundai Santro
Era Executive
₹4.67 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Santro Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.1 Epsilon MPI PetrolmHawk75
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
700-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
99 Nm @ 4500 rpm210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5500 rpm75 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleRigid leaf spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strutIFS coil spring
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13215 / 75 R15
Length
36103995 mm
Wheelbase
24002680 mm
Height
15601880 mm
Width
16451745 mm
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3560 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlFan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Clock
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalKey
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,35,3249,18,933
Ex-Showroom Price
4,76,6907,99,500
RTO
26,56879,286
Insurance
31,56639,647
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,50619,751
Expert Rating
-

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