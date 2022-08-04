In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Bolero Comparison