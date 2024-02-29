In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Santro vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Sonet [2023-2024] Brand Hyundai Kia Price ₹ 4.67 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 20 kmpl 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1086 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4