In 2026, when choosing between the Hyundai Kona Electric and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium, Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kona Electric vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kona electric
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|452 km/charge
|839 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|39.2 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|6.1 Hrs
|-