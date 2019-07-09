|Engine Type
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
|2TR-FE
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|-
|Battery Charging
|6.1 Hrs @ 220 Volt, 57 Mins Fast Charging
|-
|Battery
|39.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 327 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Max Motor Performance
|134 bhp 395 Nm
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Range
|452 km
|-
|Max Speed
|167 kmph
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹24,95,389
|₹20,04,003
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹23,79,000
|₹17,18,000
|RTO
|₹16,000
|₹1,87,800
|Insurance
|₹99,889
|₹97,703
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹53,635
|₹43,073