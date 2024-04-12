Kona Electric vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kona electric Innova crysta [2020-2023] Brand Hyundai Toyota Price ₹ 23.79 Lakhs ₹ 16.26 Lakhs Range 452 km/charge - Mileage - - Battery Capacity 39.2 kwh - Engine Capacity - 2694 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Charging Time 6.1 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Kona Electric and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.