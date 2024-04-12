In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Kona Electric and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kona Electric vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kona electric
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|Range
|452 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|39.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2694 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Charging Time
|6.1 Hrs
|-