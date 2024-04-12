In 2026, when choosing between the Hyundai Kona Electric and Toyota Fortuner, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium, Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kona Electric vs Fortuner Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kona electric
|Fortuner
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|₹ 34.76 Lakhs
|Range
|452 km/charge
|821
|Battery Capacity
|39.2 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|6.1 Hrs
|-