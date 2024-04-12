In 2026, when choosing between the Hyundai Kona Electric and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium, Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kona Electric vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kona electric
|Nexon ev max
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|Range
|452 km/charge
|453 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|39.2 kwh
|40.5 kwh
|Charging Time
|6.1 Hrs
|15 Hrs