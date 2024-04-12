Kona Electric vs Nexon EV Max Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kona electric Nexon ev max Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 23.79 Lakhs ₹ 17.74 Lakhs Range 452 km/charge 453 km/charge Battery Capacity 39.2 kwh 40.5 kwh Charging Time 6.1 Hrs 15 Hrs

In 2026, when choosing between the Hyundai Kona Electric and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium, Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.