Hyundai Kona Electric vs Tata Harrier

In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Kona Electric and Tata Harrier, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
Premium
₹23.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harrier
Tata Harrier
Smart
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front AxleNo
Battery Charging
6.1 Hrs @ 220 Volt, 57 Mins Fast Charging-
Battery
39.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 327 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
134 bhp 395 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
452 km-
Max Speed
167 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,95,38918,50,311
Ex-Showroom Price
23,79,00015,49,000
RTO
16,0002,09,625
Insurance
99,88991,186
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,63539,770

