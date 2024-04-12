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Hyundai Kona Electric vs Skoda Octavia

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Kona Electric and Skoda Octavia, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium and Skoda Octavia Price starts at Rs. 26.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Style. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kona Electric vs Octavia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kona electric Octavia
BrandHyundaiSkoda
Price₹ 23.79 Lakhs₹ 26.29 Lakhs
Range452 km/charge-
Mileage-15.8 kmpl
Battery Capacity39.2 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6.1 Hrs-

Filters
Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
Premium
₹23.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Octavia
Skoda Octavia
2.0 Style
₹26.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Kona Electric Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)2.0L TSI Turbocharged I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Battery Charging
6.1 Hrs @ 220 Volt, 57 Mins Fast Charging-
Battery
39.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 327 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
134 bhp 395 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
452 km-
Max Speed
167 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.1
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-LinkMultilink Suspension
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut TypeMacPherson Suspension
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17205 / 55 R17
Ground Clearance
172137
Length
41804689
Wheelbase
26002680
Kerb Weight
15351430
Height
15701469
Width
18001829
Bootspace
332600
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
54
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
SilverNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredDual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
66+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackSuedia Beige / Black with Glossy Black Trim
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,95,38930,04,319
Ex-Showroom Price
23,79,00026,29,000
RTO
16,0002,62,900
Insurance
99,8891,11,919
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,63564,574

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