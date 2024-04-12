Kona Electric vs octavia Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kona electric Octavia Brand Hyundai Skoda Price ₹ 23.79 Lakhs ₹ 25.99 Lakhs Range 452 km/charge - Mileage - 15.81 kmpl Battery Capacity 39.2 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 6.1 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Kona Electric and Skoda octavia, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium and Skoda octavia Price starts at Rs. 25.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Octavia 2.0 Style. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.81 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.