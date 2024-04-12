Kona Electric vs Outlander Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kona electric Outlander Brand Hyundai Mitsubishi Price ₹ 23.79 Lakhs ₹ 26.93 Lakhs Range 452 km/charge - Mileage - 8 kmpl Battery Capacity 39.2 kwh - Engine Capacity - 2360 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6.1 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Kona Electric and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium and Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.