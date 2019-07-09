HT Auto
Hyundai Kona Electric vs MG ZS EV

Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
Premium
₹23.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Excite
₹21.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)Three Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Battery Charging
6.1 Hrs @ 220 Volt, 57 Mins Fast Charging16 Hrs @ 220 Volt, 50 Mins Fast Charging
Battery
39.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 327 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan44.5 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNot Applicable
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
134 bhp 395 Nm141 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 353 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not ApplicableNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Range
452 km419 km
Max Speed
167 kmph140 kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,95,38922,05,913
Ex-Showroom Price
23,79,00020,99,800
RTO
16,00016,000
Insurance
99,88989,613
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,63547,413
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

