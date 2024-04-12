In 2026, when choosing between the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium, MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kona Electric vs ZS EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kona electric
|Zs ev
|Brand
|Hyundai
|MG
|Price
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|Range
|452 km/charge
|461 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|39.2 kwh
|50.3 kWh
|Charging Time
|6.1 Hrs
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)