Kona Electric vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kona electric Hector plus [2023-2025] Brand Hyundai MG Price ₹ 23.79 Lakhs ₹ 17.5 Lakhs Range 452 km/charge - Mileage - 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl Battery Capacity 39.2 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1451 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 6.1 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.