In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG Gloster, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium and MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kona Electric vs Gloster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kona electric
|Gloster
|Brand
|Hyundai
|MG
|Price
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|₹ 41.07 Lakhs
|Range
|452 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|10 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|39.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6.1 Hrs
|-