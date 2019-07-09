HT Auto
Hyundai Kona Electric vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
Premium
₹23.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Battery Charging
6.1 Hrs @ 220 Volt, 57 Mins Fast Charging-
Battery
39.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 327 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor PanNickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
134 bhp 395 Nm112 bhp @ 4000 rpm, 206 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
452 km-
Max Speed
167 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,95,38928,70,449
Ex-Showroom Price
23,79,00024,79,000
RTO
16,0002,63,900
Insurance
99,8891,27,049
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,63561,697
