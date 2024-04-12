In 2026, when choosing between the Hyundai Kona Electric and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium, Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kona Electric vs Invicto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kona electric
|Invicto
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|₹ 24.97 Lakhs
|Range
|452 km/charge
|1208 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|39.2 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|6.1 Hrs
|-