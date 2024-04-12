In 2026, when choosing between the Hyundai Kona Electric and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium, Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kona Electric vs XUV 400 EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kona electric
|Xuv 400 ev
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|Range
|452 km/charge
|375-456 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|39.2 kwh
|34.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|6.1 Hrs
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)