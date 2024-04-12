In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Kona Electric and Jeep Compass, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium and Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kona Electric vs Compass Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kona electric
|Compass
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|Range
|452 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|39.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|6.1 Hrs
|-