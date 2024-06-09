HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsKona Electric vs V-Cross

Hyundai Kona Electric vs Isuzu V-Cross

In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Kona Electric and Isuzu V-Cross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium and Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 25.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Z 4x4 MT. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kona Electric vs V-Cross Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kona electric V-cross
BrandHyundaiIsuzu
Price₹ 23.79 Lakhs₹ 25.52 Lakhs
Range452 km/charge-
Mileage-16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
Battery Capacity39.2 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1898 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6.1 Hrs-

Filters
Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
Premium
₹23.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Z 4x4 MT
₹25.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Battery Charging
6.1 Hrs @ 220 Volt, 57 Mins Fast Charging-
Battery
39.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 327 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
134 bhp 395 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
452 km-
Max Speed
167 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.36.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17255 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-LinkSoft Ride, Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut TypeIndependent Double Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17255 / 60 R18
Ground Clearance
172-
Length
41805332 mm
Wheelbase
26003095 mm
Kerb Weight
1535-
Height
15701855 mm
Width
18001880 mm
Bootspace
332215 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,95,38930,17,364
Ex-Showroom Price
23,79,00025,52,000
RTO
16,0003,35,000
Insurance
99,8891,29,864
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,63564,854

Trending cars

  • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    ₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Tesla CEO Elon Musk for congratulating him on his electoral victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
    India's stable policies continue to facilitate biz environment: Modi to Musk
    9 Jun 2024
    A total of 1,744 units of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car have been impacted by the recall.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV recalled in India over a charging control unit issue
    9 Jun 2024
    The recall covers 462,869 model year 2020-2024 Tellurides that were manufactured between Jan. 9, 2019 and May 29, 2024.
    Kia recalls nearly 463,000 Telluride SUVs over potential fire risk
    9 Jun 2024
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk's congratulatory social media post for Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicates the automaker plans to enter the Indian market soon.
    Tesla CEO congratulates PM Modi on election win, hints at possible India entry
    9 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
    Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
    11 Apr 2024
    View all
     