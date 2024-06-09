In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Kona Electric and Isuzu V-Cross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium and Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 25.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Z 4x4 MT. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kona Electric vs V-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kona electric
|V-cross
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Isuzu
|Price
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|₹ 25.52 Lakhs
|Range
|452 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|39.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1898 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|6.1 Hrs
|-