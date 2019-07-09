HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsKona Electric vs MU-X

Hyundai Kona Electric vs Isuzu MU-X

Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
Premium
₹23.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
4x2
₹33.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Battery Charging
6.1 Hrs @ 220 Volt, 57 Mins Fast Charging-
Battery
39.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 327 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
134 bhp 395 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
452 km-
Max Speed
167 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,95,38939,27,471
Ex-Showroom Price
23,79,00033,23,000
RTO
16,0004,44,375
Insurance
99,8891,59,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,63584,416
