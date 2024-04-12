In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Kona Electric and Isuzu MU-X, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium and Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kona Electric vs MU-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kona electric
|Mu-x
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Isuzu
|Price
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|₹ 33.23 Lakhs
|Range
|452 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|13.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|39.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1898 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6.1 Hrs
|-