In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Kona Electric and Isuzu D-Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium and Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kona Electric vs D-Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kona electric
|D-max
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Isuzu
|Price
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|Range
|452 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|12.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|39.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2499 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6.1 Hrs
|-