In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Kona Electric and Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium and Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kona Electric vs Tucson [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kona electric
|Tucson [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|₹ 29.27 Lakhs
|Range
|452 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|12.95 to 15.38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|39.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6.1 Hrs
|-