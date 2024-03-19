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HomeCompare CarsIoniq 5 [2023-2026] vs XC40

Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs Volvo XC40

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Volvo XC40, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and Volvo XC40 Price starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 R-Design. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. XC40: 1969 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs XC40 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Xc40
BrandHyundaiVolvo
Price₹ 46.05 Lakhs₹ 41.25 Lakhs
Range631 km/charge-
Mileage-14.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity72.6 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1969 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
RWD
₹46.05 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XC40
Volvo XC40
T4 R-Design
₹41.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Speakers
Headlight
Cup Holders Front
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
72.6 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
631 km782
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.6 seconds8.4
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Motor Power
160 kW-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
215 bhp, 350 Nm-
Charging Time
6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
185 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres5.7
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-linkIndependent
Front Suspension
McPherson strutIndependent
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R20235 / 55 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
531 litres432
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Length
4635 mm4425
Ground Clearance
163 mm211
Wheelbase
3000 mm2702
Height
1625 mm1652
Width
1890 mm1863
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on PillarsVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
BlackChrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
YesActive
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimtedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
86+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Interior Colours
Dark Pebble Gray-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,44,27847,41,799
Ex-Showroom Price
46,05,00041,25,000
RTO
4,70,8304,18,830
Insurance
1,67,9481,97,469
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,12,7191,01,919
Expert Rating
-

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