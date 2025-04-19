In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Volvo S90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs S90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
|S90
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|₹ 68.25 Lakhs
|Range
|631 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|14.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-