Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs S60 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] S60 Brand Hyundai Volvo Price ₹ 46.05 Lakhs ₹ 45.9 Lakhs Range 631 km/charge - Mileage - 14.0 kmpl Battery Capacity 72.6 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1969 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger) -

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Volvo S60, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.