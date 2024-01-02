Saved Articles

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Volvo C40 Recharge

In 2024, when choosing between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5
RWD
₹44.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge
E80
₹61.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2 seconds4.7 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears
Battery
72.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Max Motor Performance
215 bhp 350 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not ApplicableNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Speed
185 Kmph180 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on PillarsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,28,98964,17,845
Ex-Showroom Price
44,95,00061,25,000
RTO
33,00029,000
Insurance
2,00,4892,63,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,01,6441,37,944

