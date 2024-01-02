In 2024, when choosing between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2024, when choosing between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 Price starts at 44.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for RWD, Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at 61.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E80. Ioniq 5 gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less