Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Tiguan [2021-2025] Brand Hyundai Volkswagen Price ₹ 46.05 Lakhs ₹ 38.17 Lakhs Range 631 km/charge - Mileage - 13.54 kmpl Battery Capacity 72.6 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger) -

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.