In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
|Tiguan [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|₹ 38.17 Lakhs
|Range
|631 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|13.54 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-