In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and MINI Countryman, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs Countryman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
|Countryman
|Brand
|Hyundai
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|Range
|631 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|15.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-