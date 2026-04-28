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HomeCompare CarsIoniq 5 [2023-2026] vs Countryman

Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs MINI Countryman

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and MINI Countryman, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs Countryman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Countryman
BrandHyundaiMINI
Price₹ 46.05 Lakhs₹ 64.9 Lakhs
Range631 km/charge-
Mileage-15.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity72.6 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
RWD
₹46.05 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
72.6 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
631 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.6 seconds5.4 second
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Motor Power
160 kW-
Drivetrain
RWD4WD
Max Motor Performance
215 bhp, 350 Nm-
Charging Time
6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
185 kmph250 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)3 spokes
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-linkMultilink
Front Suspension
McPherson strutMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R20R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
531 litres505 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Length
4635 mm4447 mm
Ground Clearance
163 mm-
Wheelbase
3000 mm2692 mm
Height
1625 mm1645 mm
Width
1890 mm1843 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones with Fan speed control)
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanaromic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimted-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
8-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
ADAS
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Interior Colours
Dark Pebble Gray-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,44,27874,50,223
Ex-Showroom Price
46,05,00064,90,000
RTO
4,70,8306,78,000
Insurance
1,67,9482,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,12,7191,60,134

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