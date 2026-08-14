Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs Cooper JCW Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Cooper jcw Brand Hyundai MINI Price ₹ 46.05 Lakhs ₹ 45.5 Lakhs Range 631 km/charge - Mileage - 17 kmpl Battery Capacity 72.6 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger) -

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and MINI Cooper JCW, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.