Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5
RWD
₹44.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Cooper
MINI Cooper
3 Door Hatchback
₹38.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2 seconds-
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
Battery
72.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
215 bhp 350 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
185 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,28,98943,87,490
Ex-Showroom Price
44,95,00038,00,000
RTO
33,0004,09,000
Insurance
2,00,4891,77,990
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,01,64494,304
