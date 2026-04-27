Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs GLC [2019-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Glc [2019-2023] Brand Hyundai Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 46.05 Lakhs ₹ 58.6 Lakhs Range 631 km/charge - Mileage - - Battery Capacity 72.6 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger) -

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.