In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs GLC [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
|Glc [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|₹ 58.6 Lakhs
|Range
|631 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|72.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-