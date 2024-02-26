Saved Articles

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

Ioniq 5 vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ioniq 5 Gla [2021-2024]
BrandHyundaiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 44.95 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Range631 km/charge-
Mileage-17 to 19 kmpl
Battery Capacity72.6 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1332 cc
TransmissionAutomaticAutomatic
Charging Time--
Filters
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2 seconds8.7 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Battery
72.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
215 bhp 350 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
185 Kmph210 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on PillarsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,28,98955,57,015
Ex-Showroom Price
44,95,00048,50,000
RTO
33,0005,14,000
Insurance
2,00,4891,92,515
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,01,6441,19,441

