Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs E-Class[2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] E-class[2021-2024] Brand Hyundai Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 46.05 Lakhs ₹ 63.6 Lakhs Range 631 km/charge - Mileage - 16.1 kmpl Battery Capacity 72.6 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger) -

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 200 Expression. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. E-Class[2021-2024]: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.