In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 200 Expression. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. E-Class[2021-2024]: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs E-Class[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
|E-class[2021-2024]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|₹ 63.6 Lakhs
|Range
|631 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|16.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-