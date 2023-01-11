|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|5.2 seconds
|7.3 seconds
|Transmission
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic (TC)
|Battery
|72.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Max Motor Performance
|215 bhp 350 Nm
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Diesel
|Max Speed
|185 Kmph
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹47,28,989
|₹62,95,936
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹44,95,000
|₹55,00,000
|RTO
|₹33,000
|₹5,79,000
|Insurance
|₹2,00,489
|₹2,16,436
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,01,644
|₹1,35,324
Hyundai Motor launched the Ioniq 5, its second electric car in India after the Kona EV, during the Auto Expo earlier this year. Priced at ₹46 lakh, it is much more affordable than its technical cousin Kia EV6. Is it good enough to appeal mass market consumers? Here is our quick review.