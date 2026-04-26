Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs C-Class [2018-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] C-class [2018-2022] Brand Hyundai Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 46.05 Lakhs ₹ 50.01 Lakhs Range 631 km/charge - Mileage - - Battery Capacity 72.6 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger) -

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 50.01 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C 200 Progressive. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. C-Class [2018-2022]: 1950 cc engine, kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.