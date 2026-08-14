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HomeCompare CarsIoniq 5 [2023-2026] vs AMG GLA35

Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 63.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs AMG GLA35 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Amg gla35
BrandHyundaiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 46.05 Lakhs₹ 63.5 Lakhs
Range631 km/charge-
Mileage-13.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity72.6 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
RWD
₹46.05 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
AMG GLA35
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
4MATIC
₹63.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Sun Roof Moon Roof
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
72.6 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
631 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.6 seconds5.1 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Motor Power
160 kW-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
215 bhp, 350 Nm-
Charging Time
6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
185 kmph250 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20235 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-linkMultilink, Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar with Electronic Damping Control
Front Suspension
McPherson strutMacPherson Strut with Transverse Control Arm, Coil Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar with Electronic Damping Control
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R20235 / 45 R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
531 litres435 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Length
4635 mm4436 mm
Ground Clearance
163 mm-
Wheelbase
3000 mm2729 mm
Height
1625 mm1588 mm
Width
1890 mm1849 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on PillarsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Rub - Strips
BlackSilver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
YesMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
YesNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
38
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimtedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
86+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Single ToneBlack with Contrast Red Stitching, optional Light Aluminium Trim
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Interior Colours
Dark Pebble GrayBlack with Contrast Red Stitching, optional Light Aluminium Trim
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,44,27871,01,589
Ex-Showroom Price
46,05,00063,50,000
RTO
4,70,8306,45,330
Insurance
1,67,9481,05,759
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,12,7191,52,640
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty looksRelatively spacious cabin

Cons

ExpensiveMisses on V6 engine

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