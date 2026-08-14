Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs AMG A35 Limousine Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Amg a35 limousine Brand Hyundai Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 46.05 Lakhs ₹ 57.6 Lakhs Range 631 km/charge - Mileage - 13.3 kmpl Battery Capacity 72.6 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1991 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger) -

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.