hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsIoniq 5 [2023-2026] vs AMG A35 Limousine

Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs AMG A35 Limousine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Amg a35 limousine
BrandHyundaiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 46.05 Lakhs₹ 57.6 Lakhs
Range631 km/charge-
Mileage-13.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity72.6 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
RWD
₹46.05 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
AMG A35 Limousine
Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine
4MATIC
₹57.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
72.6 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
631 km683
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.6 seconds4.8
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Motor Power
160 kW-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
215 bhp, 350 Nm-
Charging Time
6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
185 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20235 / 40 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-linkFour-Link Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson strutMcPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R20235 / 40 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
531 litres405
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Length
4635 mm4549
Ground Clearance
163 mm-
Wheelbase
3000 mm2729
Height
1625 mm1446
Width
1890 mm1796
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on PillarsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
YesActive
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimtedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
86+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather + Alcantara
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Interior Colours
Dark Pebble GrayBlack with Aluminium Trim
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,44,27866,19,072
Ex-Showroom Price
46,05,00057,60,000
RTO
4,70,8306,05,000
Insurance
1,67,9482,53,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,12,7191,42,269

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
14 Aug 2026
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift would come with minimal, yet meaningful updates on the exterior as the global model suggests.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift set for India launch soon. Key changes to expect
28 Apr 2026
The EX30 is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39.99 lakh ex-showroom for early bookings made before October 19, 2025, rising to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>41 lakh thereafter. By comparison, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46 lakh
Volvo EX30 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Which premium EV makes more sense
26 Sept 2025
The updated Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BMW iX1 LWB take different routes to premium electric mobility.
2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Price, features and specs compared
30 Apr 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The Ioniq 5 is the second electric car from Hyundai Motor in India and is a technical cousin to Kia EV6.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions
11 Feb 2023
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
16 Nov 2023
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India after e6 and Atto 3.
BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?
6 Mar 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers