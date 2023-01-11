HT Auto
Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5
RWD
₹44.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG A35 Limousine
Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine
4MATIC
₹57.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2 seconds4.8
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Battery
72.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
215 bhp 350 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
185 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on PillarsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,28,98966,19,072
Ex-Showroom Price
44,95,00057,60,000
RTO
33,0006,05,000
Insurance
2,00,4892,53,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,01,6441,42,269
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Hyundai Motor launched the Ioniq 5, its second electric car in India after the Kona EV, during the Auto Expo earlier this year. Priced at 46 lakh, it is much more affordable than its technical cousin Kia EV6. Is it good enough to appeal mass market consumers? Here is our quick review.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions

