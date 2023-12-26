Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsIoniq 5 vs NX

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Lexus NX

In 2023, when choosing between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Lexus NX, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5
RWD
₹44.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2 seconds7.7 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Battery
72.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
215 bhp 350 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve
Fuel Type
ElectricHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
185 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on PillarsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,28,98974,54,223
Ex-Showroom Price
44,95,00064,90,000
RTO
33,0006,82,000
Insurance
2,00,4892,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,01,6441,60,220

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The 5-door Thar will come with a new set of alloy wheels. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ARUNKMK)
    Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted once again, will launch next year
    26 Dec 2023
    Mahindra will use a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine for the 5-door Thar. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_thar_lover)
    Mahindra 5-door Thar to be called Armada? New trademark drops a hint
    21 Dec 2023
    The Mahindra Thar 5 door is slated to arrive in 2024 and will be a lifestyle vehicle positioned above the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 lakh mark
    Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing with production-ready wheels, launch in 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip
    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip | All Things Auto
    27 Jun 2023
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    The Ioniq 5 is the second electric car from Hyundai Motor in India and is a technical cousin to Kia EV6.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions
    11 Feb 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
     