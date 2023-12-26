In 2023, when choosing between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Lexus ES, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Price starts at 44.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for RWD, Lexus ES Price starts at 56.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300h Exquisite.
Ioniq 5 gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh.
ES gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
