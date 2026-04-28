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HomeCompare CarsIoniq 5 [2023-2026] vs ES

Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs Lexus ES

In 2026, when choosing between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Lexus ES, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD, Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs ES Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Es
BrandHyundaiLexus
Price₹ 46.05 Lakhs₹ 89.99 Lakhs
Range631 km/charge580 km/charge
Battery Capacity72.6 kWh74.4 kWh
Charging Time6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)

Filters
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
RWD
₹46.05 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
72.6 kWh74.4 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
631 km580 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.6 seconds5.5s
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic
Motor Power
160 kW-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
215 bhp, 350 Nm-
Charging Time
6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Speed
185 kmph200 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20 235/45R2
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multi-linkMulti Link
Front Suspension
McPherson strutMcpherson Stru
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R20 235/45R2
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Bootspace
531 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors-
Length
4635 mm5145 mm
Ground Clearance
163 mm122 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm2950 mm
Height
1625 mm1575 mm
Width
1890 mm1920 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesPowered
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on PillarsYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
NoPanaromic
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredYes
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
Yes-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
38 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimted200000 km
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
817 Speakers, Front & Rear
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streamingyes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch12.3 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
ADAS
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeatherette
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)Yes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyYes
Interior Colours
Dark Pebble Gray-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,44,2781,03,31,876
Ex-Showroom Price
46,05,00089,99,000
RTO
4,70,8309,53,900
Insurance
1,67,9483,78,476
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,12,7192,22,072

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