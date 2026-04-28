In 2026, when choosing between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Lexus ES, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD, Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs ES Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
|Es
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|₹ 89.99 Lakhs
|Range
|631 km/charge
|580 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|72.6 kWh
|74.4 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)