In 2026, when choosing between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs Range Rover Evoque Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
|Range rover evoque
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|Range
|631 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|72.6 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-