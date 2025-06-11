In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Land Rover Discovery Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs Discovery Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
|Discovery sport
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|Range
|631 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|6.9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-