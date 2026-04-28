Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs XF Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Xf Brand Hyundai Jaguar Price ₹ 46.05 Lakhs ₹ 55.66 Lakhs Range 631 km/charge - Mileage - 13.1 kmpl Battery Capacity 72.6 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1997 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger) -

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Jaguar XF, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.