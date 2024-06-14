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Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs Isuzu MU-X

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Isuzu MU-X, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD and Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs MU-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Mu-x
BrandHyundaiIsuzu
Price₹ 46.05 Lakhs₹ 33.23 Lakhs
Range631 km/charge-
Mileage-13.8 kmpl
Battery Capacity72.6 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1898 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
RWD
₹46.05 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
4x2
₹33.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Visual Comparison

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Wheel
Dashboard
Headlight
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
72.6 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
631 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.6 seconds-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears
Motor Power
160 kW-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
215 bhp, 350 Nm-
Charging Time
6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
185 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres5.8
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20255 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-linkPenta-link suspension, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Front Suspension
McPherson strutIndependent, Double wishbone, coil springs, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R20255 / 65 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Bootspace
531 litres235
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Length
4635 mm4825
Ground Clearance
163 mm-
Wheelbase
3000 mm2845
Height
1625 mm1860
Width
1890 mm1860
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on PillarsVents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredChrome
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseWith Key
One Touch - Up
AllDriver
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
YesNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimted150000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
86+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Interior Colours
Dark Pebble GrayBlack / Silver
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,44,27839,27,471
Ex-Showroom Price
46,05,00033,23,000
RTO
4,70,8304,44,375
Insurance
1,67,9481,59,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,12,71984,416

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