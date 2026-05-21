i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Yaris Brand Hyundai Toyota Price ₹ 9.84 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.