Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2023 when choosing among the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, ...Read More

i20 N Line [2021-2023]
Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023]
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT
₹9.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDiK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
749950 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Clutchless Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2521.12 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,99,15312,55,041
Ex-Showroom Price
9,84,10010,86,000
RTO
71,0461,18,930
Insurance
43,50749,611
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,62526,975

