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HomeCompare Carsi20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Rumion

Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Rumion
BrandHyundaiToyota
Price₹ 9.84 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage20.2 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
i20 N Line [2021-2023]
Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023]
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT
₹9.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
749923 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Clutchless Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.25-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock AbsorberTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock AbsorberMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16185 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
170-
Length
39954460 mm
Wheelbase
25802740 mm
Height
15051690 mm
Width
17751735 mm
Bootspace
311-
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3745 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Fog Lights
Halogen ProjectorNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)No
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50:00
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black with Red Inserts-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,99,15311,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
9,84,1009,79,000
RTO
71,04681,160
Insurance
43,50751,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,62523,895
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

Cons

Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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