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HomeCompare Carsi20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Tiago

Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Tata Tiago

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs. 4.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol Manual. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Tiago Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Tiago
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 9.84 Lakhs₹ 4.69 Lakhs
Mileage20.2 kmpl-
Engine Capacity998 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
i20 N Line [2021-2023]
Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023]
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT
₹9.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiago
Tata Tiago
Smart Petrol Manual
₹4.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.2 NA Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
749-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Clutchless Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.25-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16155 / 80 R13
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock AbsorberRear Twist Beam with Coil Spring Mounted on Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock AbsorberIndependent Lower wishbone, McPherson (Dual Path) Strut Type
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16155 / 80 R13
Ground Clearance
170-
Length
39953813 mm
Wheelbase
25802400 mm
Height
15051535 mm
Width
17751684 mm
Bootspace
311447 L
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3735 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
DynamicGear
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000 Kms
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront & Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
66 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags: Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Black with Red Inserts-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,99,1535,28,110
Ex-Showroom Price
9,84,1004,69,990
RTO
71,04626,300
Insurance
43,50731,320
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,62511,351
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride qualityManoeuvrable in city trafficSharp Exterior

Cons

Underpowered engineThe quality of 360 degree cameraFixed headrests for all passengers

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