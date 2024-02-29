In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage,
In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3.
i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage.
Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Punch EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20 n line [2021-2023]
|Punch ev
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 9.84 Lakhs
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315-421 km/charge
|Mileage
|20.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-