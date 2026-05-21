In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20 n line [2021-2023]
|Punch cng [2021-2026]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 9.84 Lakhs
|₹ 7.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.2 kmpl
|26.99 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3